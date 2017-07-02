PANAJI: The BJP will have its office in all districts of the country by December 2018, party president Amit Shah said today.

"BJP workers are the focal point of party's journey from Jan Sangh till now. The party's existence is through the smallest of the booth level cadre," Shah said after inaugurating the BJP's South Goa district office in Margao.

"The party office is not less than a temple for the workers. This is the place where planning is done based on which the party marches ahead. That is why BJP has decided that each district will have party office across the country by December 2018," added the BJP chief.

Hailing the Manohar Parrikar-led Goa government, Shah said "when BJP government is formed in any state, it is not just change in power but also change in the systems".

"Goa is an apt example. Five years back, BJP came into power and we are now elected again. Goa has been witnessing tremendous progress since the time BJP came to power in the state," he said.

According to Shah, along with development, BJP led by Parrikar has also given a government which has eradicated corruption.

"Parrikar has given a government with transparency," he said.