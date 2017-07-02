NEW DELHI: The Centre will soon come with a policy on disability pensions for the three wings of the Armed forces in a bid to clear the existing anomalies. The government is learnt to be working on a percentage-based system, which will address the concerns of the Armed Forces personnel.

Senior officials said that the personnel of the Army, Navy and the Air Force sustaining injuries leading to disabilities of various orders while being on duty will soon get an objective system to determine their pension. They said that the disability pension is being reworked in response to the long-standing grievances of the personnel of the Armed Forces that the current system is erroneous, with slabs which will help mitigating number of litigations.

Incidentally, the disability pension is currently determined on 30 per cent of the last salary drawn after deducting the dearness allowance in case of 100 per cent disability, which goes down for lesser disability.

But now those with disability in the range of 20-50 per cent will be considered 50 per cent disable, while those with 50-75 per cent being taken at 75 per cent disable and above at 100 per cent.