NEW DELHI: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday expressed grief over the killing of five persons in Rae Bareli district and announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for their kin.

Adityanath also asked the Inspector General of Police to arrest the culprits within 10 days.

Three persons were lynched and two others were burnt to death during a group clash in Rae Bareli district on June 26 night. The clash was said to be the result of a property dispute and long-drawn animosity between the two groups.

