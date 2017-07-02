AHMEDABAD: Torrential rains pounded parts of Gujarat today, leading to a deluge-like situation at several places, even as the state's disaster management authority has been put on alert to tackle any emergency situation.

Tankara gauged a massive 280 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. Teams of the disaster management department with the help of National Disaster Response Force personnel rescued around 14 people stranded in floodwaters in the district.

"Tankara taluka received heavy rainfall in a short span of time. The rainwater breached several check dams, leading to heavy water-logging," Morbi Collector IK Patel said.

"Three persons were stranded on a highway after their car was washed away in the rainwater. 11 others were stuck in a slum area in Tankara due to flooding. We rescued all of them with the help of National Disaster Response Force personnel," Patel said.

Suigam taluka in Banaskantha in north Gujarat, Kodinar taluka in Gir Somnath and Kalyanpur in Devbhoomi Dwarka guaged 110 mm of precipitation overnight, which led to traffic snarls.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said the state's disaster management authority has been put on alert to tackle any emergency situation.

"Saurashtra region has received early rains ... several areas have received heavy rainfall. The disaster management department is ready to tackle any emergency situation.

The administration will ensure that the people do not face any trouble due to rain," Rupani told reporters here.

The low-lying areas in Ahmedabad are waterlogged. The city recorded 31 mm of rainfall.

NDRF teams in Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot and Vadodara have also been put on alert.

Several areas in Gir Somnath, Jamnagar, Morbi, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Banaskantha, Patan, Surat and Navsari districts received heavy rainfall, IMD officials said.

Sharp showers drenched Bhavnagar, Surendranagar, Veraval, Vadodara and Gandhinagar in the daytime.

The IMD has warned of "heavy to very heavy" rains in Gujarat in the next three days.