GHAZIABAD: Ghaziabad Police on Sunday arrested a senior Jet Airways official for on land grabbing charges from Delhi. According to the police, accused has been identified as Avneet Singh Bedi, posted in Mumbai as Jet Airways' chief security officer. Bedi was arrested by a team of a almost a dozen of cops from his residence situated in south Delhi’s Panchsheel Park area around 12:30 am. “a complaint by the Joint Municipal Commissioner, Ghaziabad, Arun Kumar Gupta has been received claiming that Bedi has grabbed land of 945 square metres which belongs to the government in Chikamberpur village on the Delhi-UP border. “A part of the land, measuring 532 square metres, was rented out to a transport company and he used the rest of it as an approach road to enter the transport godown,” Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar said.

On the directives of Chief Minster Yogi Adityanath, the administration has launched a drive to check land grabbing and is taking action against criminals, the officer said. Accused is retired Army colonel. “Soon police will arrest more land grabbers who have encroached government’s land since last many years,” a police official said.