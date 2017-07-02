Jet Airways Vice President arrested for 'land grabbing'
GHAZIABAD: In a development indicating trouble for the private airline, Jet Airways vice president Col. Avneet Singh Bedi was arrested by the Sahibabad police on the charges of land grabbing in Delhi in the wee hours on Sunday morning.
The land, which belongs to the municipal corporation, was worth crores.
The police investigation in the case is in process.
More details to follow.