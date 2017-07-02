NEW DELHI: Incidents of lynching make me furious and my blood boil, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said today.

At the sidelines of an event of the launch of a commemorative publication by National Herald, she was asked whether she was on the same page as he mother Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and President Pranab Mukherjee on the issue of lynching in the name of vigilantism.

"I am completely on the same page. It makes me furious, it makes my blood boil when I see these things on TV and the Internet. It makes me furious. And I think it should make every right thinking Indian's blood boil," Priyanka told India Today TV.

At the event, Mukherjee said, "When mob frenzy becomes so high, irrational and uncontrollable, we have to pause and reflect. Are you vigilant enough. I am not talking of vigilantism. I am talking about whether we are vigilant enough proactively to save the basic tenets of our time."

At the same programme Sonia Gandhi said the "inclusive conception" of the country is "under attack" and the nation was facing a great challenge in the form "domestic misrule".