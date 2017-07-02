JAMSHEDPUR: Altogether 33 mobile phones, ganja and a dozen knives and other items were seized from inmates of the Ghaghdih Central Jail here today.

Acting on a tip off, a team of police and district officials conducted a surprise raid in the jail and recovered 33 mobile phones including 12 smart phones, officials said.

Apart from that, 18 chargers, a blue tooth device, six sim cards, 12 knives, three 'chillums' (clay pipe used for smoking ganja), packets of bidi and cigarette were seized.

East Singhbhum Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar and Senior Superintendent of Police Anoop T Mathew, who led the two-hour long raid, said that the recoveries were made mainly from two cells where members of two rival gangs were housed.