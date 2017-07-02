Shabir Shah President of the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party speaks to the media as he leaves after a meeting at Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi on Monday | PTI

NEW DELHI: A non-bailable warrant has been issued by a Delhi court against Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah in a money laundering registered against him for alleged terror financing. Warrant has been issued after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) told the court that Shah is evading the summons.

According to Special Public Prosecutor N K Matta, the matter relates to August 2005 wherein the Delhi Police's Special Cell had arrested 35-year old Mohammed Aslam Wani, an alleged hawala dealer, who had claimed that he had passed on Rs 2.25 crore to Shah.

The ED had registered a criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Wani and Shah. Wani was arrested allegedly with Rs 63 lakh, received through 'hawala' channels from the Middle East, and a large cache of ammunition on August 26, 2005. During questioning, he had told the police that Rs 50 lakh was to be delivered to Shah and Rs 10 lakh to Jaish-e- Mohammad area commander in Srinagar, Abu Baqar, and the rest was his commission. Shah is the founder and president of the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party, one of the main separatist political organizations in Kashmir.