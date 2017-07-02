JAIPUR: Family members of slain gangster Anandpal Singh are holding on to their demand for a CBI inquiry and have refused to cremate him, eight days after he was gunned down by Rajasthan Police in an encounter.

The family members continued to keep the body on ice bricks. They also tried to arrange a deep freezer to avoid body from decomposing, but failed in their attempt till late evening.

Superintendent of Police Nagaur Paris Anil Deshmukh denied reports that vehicle carrying a deep freezer was not allowed to enter Sanvrad.

He said, "We have not stopped Anandpal's family members from bringing in deep freezer but due to security concerns all documents are being verified before letting any vehicle or individuals to enter."

"All vehicles passing through the check posts are being thoroughly checked," he said.

Meanwhile, ban on mobile Internet services was extended for next 48 hours as a precautionary measure.

District administration had imposed prohibitory orders under CrPC section 144 and banned internet services on June 30 in several areas of Nagaur district.

Yesterday, police had handed over Anandpal's body to his daughter Yogita Singh and maternal uncle at their hometown in Sanvrad in Nagaur district following a fresh post-mortem, which a local court had ordered after the family moved court.

"In the re-postmortem application, family members had demanded that Supreme Court guidelines on encounter be followed. We followed it and investigation has been handed over to an independent, higher officer under the supervision of IG, Bikaner," Deshmukh told PTI.

Family members have been demanding a CBI inquiry in the encounter and were not accepting the body unless the government refers the case to CBI.

However, after fresh post-mortem at the Churu district hospital, family members yesterday accepted the body and have kept on ice slabs in their home till their demand it met.

"Elaborate security arrangements are in place in Ladnu sub division where the village is situated," the SP said.

Anandpal, who had managed to escape from police custody while being taken back to a high security prison in Ajmer from a court in Nagaur in September 2015, had taken shelter in a house in Churu.

He was killed in an encounter with police last Saturday.