CHANDIGARH: The Bharatiya Janatha Party (BJP) in Punjab today asked the ruling Congress-led government to immediately take down the "Referendum 2020" banners calling for a referendum on Punjab's independence put up by the US-based Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) in various parts of the state.

"The state government should not only remove the hoarding, but also take action against those who designed, printed and erected them, besides putting them on various buildings and places across the state,’’ BJP's state leadership said.

“We cannot allow such anti-national organizations to further Pakistan's agenda on Indian soil. If you cannot act, we will act and remove all the hoarding,” the party said adding that it is a sinister attempt by anti-national forces to disturb the peace and harmony of Punjab.

The party said although chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh has been vocal against "Khalistani elements" and organizations like SFJ, his own government has turned a blind eye towards the referendum hoarding.

Leaders of the saffron party alleged that Pakistan, which is harbouring terrorists wanted by India is constantly at work to disintegrate the country by funding and supporting separatist organizations that create unrest in border states like Jammu & Kashmir and Punjab.

Sikh for Justice is one such organization. The SFJ's campaign in the US and Canada, and activities in the state, including the putting up of hoarding, seems to be a part of the Pakistan's premier intelligence agency -- Inter-Services Intelligence's (ISI) plan to create unrest in India.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recently concluded visit to the United States, SFJ activists had held a rally in Washington DC calling on the US President Donald Trump to support their movement for an independent homeland.

The SFJ recently tweeted, "Modi, the face of Indian terrorism, free Punjab, end Indian occupation. #Referendum2020."