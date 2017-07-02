GUWAHATI: Incessant rains continued to pound the Northeastern states, affecting several lakh people particularly in Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh.

In Assam alone, which is the worst-hit state, the deluge affected 2.68 lakh people in 453 villages across eight districts. The affected districts were Barpeta, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Karimganj, Cachar, Dhemaji, Karbi Anglong and Biswanath.

The sources said the Brahmaputra, Jia Bharali, Dhansiri and Kushiyara rivers were overflowing at various places. The authorities have set up 269 relief camps across Karimganj, Cachar, Dhemaji and Biswanath districts where 5,670 displaced people were taking shelter. Sources said, 5,272 hectares of crop land in the state was affected by the floods.

In Manipur, the flash floods caused by torrential rainfall inundated several areas of the Imphal Valley.

According to official sources, 300 families were marooned by the flood and were lodged in relief camps. A flood-like situation prevailed in the state capital Imphal where an overflowing Nambul river inundated several localities. Landslides in the hill districts of Ukhrul and Kangpokpi affected the movement of vehicular traffic.

In the Himalayan state of Arunachal, the rains triggered landslides, damaging houses, and roads at several places.

According to official sources, landslides blocked a national highway and affected vehicular traffic to and from the state capital Itanagar. The rains also caused damages to roads and culverts, besides houses and water pipelines.

Lashed by the continuous downpour, the Gyan Mission Orphanage for homeless children at Jollang village on the outskirts of Itanagar was reportedly on the verge of collapse. What added to its woes was a massive landslide that occurred behind it.

Meanwhile, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast say "heavy" to "very heavy" rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over the Northeast in the next 24 hours.