UP: Woman pushed from second floor
MUZAFFARNAGAR: A 20-year-old woman was allegedly pushed from second story of a house after she opposed sexual harassment by her lover at Shamli's Khinchana town, the police said today.
The incident occurred yesterday when her lover opposed to her marriage which had been fixed with another man.
The injured was shifted to a hospital in a serious condition. A hunt is on for the accused who is on the run, the police said.