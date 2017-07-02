LUCKNOW: Taking serious note of the killing of five persons over a land dispute in Raebareli, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of victims while directing the IG zone to probe the matter.

Five persons, including a village head, were lynched by a mob allegedly for land grabbing in Apta village in Unchahar area of Raebareli district on June 26.

"The CM has announced Rs 5 lakh each for the families of victims. IG, zone Lucknow has been directed to probe the matter within 10 days and ensure justice for the aggrieved family members", an official spokesman said here.

State BJP spokesman Shalabh Mani Tripathi told reporters here that "Our government is sensitive and those involved in the killing will not be spared. The financial assistance to the family members has been announced and they will also get justice."

He said law and order was on top priority of the government and no compromise will be done on this front.