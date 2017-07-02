DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat today came to the rescue of a man lying unconscious on the road by rushing him to a hospital in a car which was a part of his convoy.

He was returning from an official programme when he saw the man lying on the road in Lachchiwala area, official sources said.

Rawat immediately asked his driver to pull up the car, got down the vehicle and went over to the man lying on the other side of the road, they said.

The chief minister asked officials accompanying him to take the man to a hospital. He did not leave until the man was put in a car which was a part of his convoy and left for the hospital.

Rawat's act of kindness immediately became the talk of the town with people sharing pictures of the incident on WhatsApp and social networking sites.