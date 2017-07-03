GUWAHATI: The last rites of a 23-year-old woman, whose body was kept in a police station for two days following a deadlock over her religious affiliation, were performed on Monday.

The incident was reported from eastern Assam’s Tinsukia district. Tulsi Das had hanged herself at her rented accommodation in Tinsukia town on Saturday. Four months ago, Tulsi, a Hindu, had eloped with her Muslim boyfriend Bitu Ali (27). Ali worked at a hotel in Margherita. Police said they did not suspect any foul play.

The police said Muslims opposed burial as Ali failed to produce the “nikahnama” or any document showing that the couple was married. Hindus did not allow cremation on the ground that the deceased had married a Muslim. “The duo would often quarrel. Following a tiff on Saturday, the woman had chased away the man and hanged herself to death. We have evidence to suggest that there was no foul play. A case of unnatural death has been registered,” a police officer said.

“We arranged the cremation on Monday in the presence of her guardians. There was no resistance from anyone. Due to the dispute, the DM (district magistrate) issued an order to perform the last rites,” he added.