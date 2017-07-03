New Delhi: The agrarian woes seems to be unending across Madhya Pradesh, as another debt-ridden farmer allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train in Khurai area of Sagar district.

Prem Lal Ahirwar (24), a resident of Semraghat village in Sagar district, ended his life on Saturday evening.

Ahirwar had mortgaged his farmland for Rs 2.5 lakh loan with a local money lender to repay an earlier debt.

Another farmer allegedly committed suicide yesterday by consuming poison in Dorawadi village of Mandsaur district.

The farmer, identified as Lal Singh also left behind a suicide note.

Earlier on Friday, one more farmer named Deena Mahriya committed suicide by hanging himself in his house due to financial crisis.

As of now, more than two dozen cases of farmers' suicides have been reported from Madhya Pradesh.

The incidents of suicide are coming days after the state's Mandsaur district witnessed a violent farmers’ protest demanding loan waiver.