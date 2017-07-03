NEW DELHI: No relief was granted to retired Calcutta High Court Justice C S Karnan by the Supreme Court on Monday as it refused to hear his plea for recall of the judgement in the contempt of court case sentencing him to six months imprisonment.

Karnan retired in June and is presently in jail in West Bengal. He was arrested on June 20 from Coimbatore. He was the first sitting judge to be awarded jail term by the apex court.

Soon after his arrest, he complained of uneasiness and was shifted to SSKM hospital and was later discharged.

Karnan’s lawyer Mathews Nedurapa mentioned the plea for granting bail to the retired Justice before Chief Justice J S Khehar.

Refusing to grant any hearing on Karnan’s plea, CJI shot back at his counsel and said, “We won’t accept any oral request against our judgement.”

Karnan was sentenced to six months imprisonment on May 9 by the Supreme Court.

A Seven-judge bench of the apex court had held him guilty of contempt of court for his comments against the chief justice of India and other judges of the higher judiciary.

Justice Karnan had written to the Prime Minister and allegedly accused several retired and sitting Supreme Court and High Court judges of corruption.