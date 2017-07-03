NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday stayed Madras High Court order of directing the state government to waive the farm loans of all farmers.

In April, several farmers from Tamil Nadu protested at Jantar Mantar demanding waiving off the loans.

In a brief hearing, a bench headed by Justice M B Lokur stayed the high court order and issued notices to the National South Indian River Interlinking Agriculturist Association that had sought the debt waiver.

The development comes days after the Tamil Nadu government challenged the High Court’s order in the apex court.

Madras High Court had directed the state government to extend farm loan waiver to all farmers and not limit it to only small farmers - those owning less than five acres of land.

The court had also restrained cooperative societies and banks from recovering their dues.

A division bench of the High court had also expressed concern over the state's financial situation observing the same as grim and said, “Centre must come forward to extend financial help to Tamil Nadu during this difficult situation.”

In its plea, Tamil Nadu government argued that the waiver scheme was only meant to benefit small and marginal farmers with land below five acres and the High Court order is an interference in the economic policy of the government.

These farmers had taken crop loans from co-operative banks and societies.