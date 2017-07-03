SRINAGAR: Two militants were killed and six persons, including two army personnel, were injured today as an encounter raged in Pulwama district of south Kashmir, police said.

The gunbattle began this morning after the security forces launched a search operation following a specific tipoff about the presence of militants in Bahmnoo area of Pulwama, police said, police spokesman said.

"Two militants have been killed so far while operation is still in progress," the spokesman said this afternoon.

The identity of the slain ultras could not be ascertained immediately, he added.

Two army personnel sustained minor injuries when the third militant hurled a grenade while the security forces were retrieving the bodies of two killed ultras, a police official said.

The official said four persons sustained injuries as security forces used force to chase away stone-pelting protestors near the encounter site.