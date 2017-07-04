‘Global terrorist’ and Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin has admitted to carrying out terrorist attacks in India and claimed he can target the country ‘any time’, in an interview with Pakistan’s Geo TV

Kashmir is my home

Salahuddin said Kashmir was his home and that he had been buying weapons from arms-sellers across the world, adding that it was not a crime if Pakistan paid for it and the Kashmiri diaspora helped his terror outfit

Operations in India

The Hizbul chief accepted that his outfit executed many terror attacks in India and that he has many followers in the country

Freedom struggle

Salahuddin described himself as a freedom fighter and his outfit’s struggle will continue until Kashmir is liberated from India. He added that under the Kashmiri freedom fighters’ code of conduct no woman, children or elderly person will be harmed

Burhan Wani killing

After the Lashkar terrorist’s killing in an encounter with Kashmiri forces last year, Salahuddin had vowed to turn J&K into a ‘graveyard for Indian forces’

June 26

Salahuddin was designated a global terrorist by the US, ahead of Narendra Modi’s meeting with Donald Trump

India hits back

The government condemned Salahuddin’s comments against India, and said his designation as a global terrorist by the United States was “well deserved”. Home Ministry spokesperson Ashok Prasad said the government had been describing Salahuddin as a terrorist all along, and his own remarks confirmed it