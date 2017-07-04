Can attack Indian targets anywhere, brags Salahuddin
By Express News Service | Published: 04th July 2017 07:32 AM |
Last Updated: 04th July 2017 07:34 AM | A+A A- |
‘Global terrorist’ and Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin has admitted to carrying out terrorist attacks in India and claimed he can target the country ‘any time’, in an interview with Pakistan’s Geo TV
Kashmir is my home
Salahuddin said Kashmir was his home and that he had been buying weapons from arms-sellers across the world, adding that it was not a crime if Pakistan paid for it and the Kashmiri diaspora helped his terror outfit
Operations in India
The Hizbul chief accepted that his outfit executed many terror attacks in India and that he has many followers in the country
Freedom struggle
Salahuddin described himself as a freedom fighter and his outfit’s struggle will continue until Kashmir is liberated from India. He added that under the Kashmiri freedom fighters’ code of conduct no woman, children or elderly person will be harmed
Burhan Wani killing
After the Lashkar terrorist’s killing in an encounter with Kashmiri forces last year, Salahuddin had vowed to turn J&K into a ‘graveyard for Indian forces’
June 26
Salahuddin was designated a global terrorist by the US, ahead of Narendra Modi’s meeting with Donald Trump
India hits back
The government condemned Salahuddin’s comments against India, and said his designation as a global terrorist by the United States was “well deserved”. Home Ministry spokesperson Ashok Prasad said the government had been describing Salahuddin as a terrorist all along, and his own remarks confirmed it