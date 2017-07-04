NEW DELHI: The auction of 11 slots of Doordarshan's direct-to-home (DTH) platform--DD Free Dish today earned the public broadcaster an amount of Rs 85.10 crore.

"Total 11 DTH slots were auctioned today...earned a total revenue of Rs 85.10 crore in a day," DG Doordarshan Supriya Sahu said.

In today's auction, three slots were for 'news and current affairs channels' with a reserve price of Rs 6.50 crore. For this category, the maximum and minimum bids received were Rs 6.70 crore and 6.50 crore respectively, she said.

On the other hand, eight slots were meant for 'non news and current affairs channels' with a reserve price of Rs 8 crore. For this category, the maximum bid was of Rs 8.40 crore, while the minimum bid was to the tune of Rs 8 crore.

As per data, 'DD Free Dish' currently reaches 22 million homes in India with a bouquet of 80 channels.

Next version of 'DD Free Dish' will provide 104 channels with set top boxes.