Police foiled an attempt by All India People’s Front (Radical) to take out a rally against the Uttar Pradesh government over alleged atrocities on Dalits, especially Saharanpur caste conflagration, on Monday and arrested eight people including a retired IPS officer. All those held were released later in the day.

Additional superintendent of police (Lucknow West) Vikas Chandra Tripathi, said, “Retired IPS officer SR Darapuri and seven others were held as they were trying to take out a rally without prior permission of the district administration in violation of Section 144 in the old city area of the state capital.”

Darapuri claimed that activists from different states, including Gujarat, had come down to Lucknow and were assembling at the UP Press Club to participate in a seminar on Dalit atrocities. He added, “Though there was no street protest, we were still stopped from holding the event, which was ultimately cancelled.” The former IPS officer accused the administration of infringing on the fundamental right to speech and expression of the citizens.Apart from this, 23 people were detained from the Nehru Yuva Kendra, near the Roomi Gate in Chowk area.