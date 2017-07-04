KOLKATA: Levelling a series of sensational allegations against West Bengal Governor K.N. Tripathi, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday accused him of threatening and insulting her.



"He threatened me.. he insulted me today (Tuesday). He cannot do it. He is a nominated person. I have told him ayou cannot talk to me like this. I am an elected person," an angry Banerjee told media persons here.