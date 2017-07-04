GUWAHATI: An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter, with three persons on board, was on Tuesday reported missing in Arunachal Pradesh, an IAF official said.

The Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) had taken off from Tezpur airbase in Assam around 4 p.m., the official told IANS.

The helicopter was on a flood relief mission, the official said. Contact with the chopper was lost shortly after it took off.

Also on Tuesday, a Border Security Force (BSF) chopper carrying Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju had to make an emergency landing in a playground in Itanagar due to bad weather. Rijiju tweeted about the missing IAF helicopter.

"Weather is turbulent in North-East. I'm safe but the whole state machinery is geared up to locate IAF ALH chopper missing almost at same time," Rijiju said in a tweet.