PATNA: Three police officials, including two superintendent-rank officers, in Bihar were today issued show cause notices for allegedly fiddling with their mobile phones during Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's address at an event last week.

Some policemen were caught on camera by TV channels playing games on their phones during the June 28 event organised by the Economic Offences Unit of the state police on the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

"Show cause has been issued to Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Manu Maharaj, Patna City Superintendent of Police Chandan Kushawaha and Pankaj Raj, who is waiting for posting," Additional Director General of Police (Headquarters) S K Singhal told PTI.

"The three police officers have been given reasonable time of 2-4 days to reply to the show cause and, based on their reply, necessary action would be initiated," he said.

The ADG said senior police officials are expected to show high order of conduct which some of them did not do during this event.

In his speech at the function, the chief minister had emphasised on expanding the scope of Money Laundering Act by giving state governments the power to seize property of up to Rs five crore amassed through illegal means.

Kumar had counted virtues of total prohibition in Bihar imposed since April last year and stressed on the need to further intensify its enforcement.

Chief Secretary Anjani Kumar Singh, state police chief P K Thakur and Principal Secretary Home Amir Subhani were present at the function.