JAIPUR: Rajasthan Police's Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) has detained a man from Chennai in connection with its probe into a case of funding the terror group ISIS.

Harun Rashid's name was revealed by Jamil Ahmed, who was arrested in November last year from Sikar for allegedly arranging funds for the terror group.

Rashid will be brought to Jaipur from Chennai by a team for further interrogation, Additional Director General of Police, ATS, SoG (Special Operations Group) Umesh Mishra said.

Earlier, the ATS had arrested Iqbal alias Travel Haq from Chennai in a money laundering case. Iqbal used to transfer money to Ahmed in Dubai through Western Union from China and Hawala from India.