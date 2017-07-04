Even as the Chinese accuse India of betrayal leading to current crisis, Narendra Modi will become the first Indian Prime Minister to land in Israel

Tension Highway

It started with the stand-off in the Doklam area near the Sikkim sector where Indian troops along with Bhutanese Army foiled Chinese Army’s attempts to encroach on a disputed enclave. It even bulldozed an Indian bunker in the border area

This is not 1962!

Responding to China’s threat that India should learn from historical lessons, Defence Minister Arun Jaitley hit back saying India of 2017 is different from what it was in 1962 and blamed Beijing for triggering tensions

Friendship triangle

Chinese media claim that India’s objection to China building a road in the Sikkim sector ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s visit to the US was aimed at demonstrating to Washington its “firm determination” to “constrain” China’s rise

A new journey

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach Israel on a three-day visit aimed at strengthening diplomatic ties between the two counties. He will hold discussions with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu. It will also be the first ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the Jewish nation

Tiger, dragon meet

Modi will also meet Chinese President Xi Jinping later this week at the G20 summit at Hamburg in Germany amid a military standoff between the two countries with Chinese experts saying war could be a possibility. A Chinese deputy foreign minister said the meeting would be part of informal talks among BRICS nations