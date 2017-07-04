PANAJI: Two crosses and a statue of 'Nandi' were allegedly desecrated in Margao town of Goa, by unidentified persons, police said.

“Two crosses--one at Power House locality and another at Calconda--in Margao town were found desecrated this morning," a police official told PTI today.

Also, a statue (of Lord Shiva's bull 'Nandi') at a temple in Margao was defiled, he said.

After all the three incidents came to light, an offence was booked against unidentified persons and police began investigations.

Earlier, on the night of July 1, three crosses--one each at Chandor, Gudi and Paroda villages--were desecrated.

However, police is yet to achieve any breakthrough in these cases.

“We have asked local police stations to form special teams to investigate these incidents. We have also intensified the night patrolling in certain areas,” Deputy Inspector General Rupinder Kumar said today.