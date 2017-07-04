NEW DELHI: TMC MP Sultan Ahmed told the CBI that he had taken Rs 7 lakh from Mathew Samuel of Narada News for his "election expenses", but could not submit any document to support his claim, agency sources said today.

Ahmed, named as an accused in a CBI FIR, failed to give satisfactory answers to queries of the investigating team probing the Narada sting case and would be called for questioning again, the sources said here.

The MP was questioned by the CBI for about seven hours in Kolkata yesterday.

The Trinamool Congress MP's brother and MLA Iqbal Ahmed had also purportedly admitted to having taken Rs 10 lakh from Samuel for development of Mohammedan Sporting Club, the CBI sources alleged.

Sultan Ahmed, who was the president of the club, denied having information about any such donation, the sources claimed.

After coming out of the CBI office, Ahmed had said, "I have tried to answer all the questions to the best of my ability and knowledge. I have fully cooperated with the CBI.

In future too, I will cooperate with it."

The Narada tapes, which were released before the 2016 assembly elections in West Bengal, allegedly showed several Trinamool Congress MLAs and MPs accepting money from journalist Mathew Samuel who posed as a businessman.

No arrest has been made so far in connection with the case.