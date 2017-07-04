SRINAGAR: A watch and ward staff of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly today fell unconscious during a scuffle between his colleagues and opposition MLAs after the Speaker issued orders for marshalling out Independent lawmaker Sheikh Abdul Rashid from the House.

As the assembly was discussing the resolution moved by the government for implementing GST in the state, Rashid interrupted the MLAs repeatedly demanding resolution of Kashmir issue. Irked by the repeated disruptions, PDP MLA Javid Hassan Beig entered into a heated argument with Rashid.

During the argument, Beig said, "We wave a weak Speaker who is allowing you to do this." The opposition National Conference and Congress MLAs pounced on the opportunity and accused Beig of insulting the chair.

The BJP members then entered into argument with Rashid who said that Jammu and Kashmir is a "disputed territory pending a resolution". The BJP members asked Rashid to apologise or face consequences, reminding him of the assault on him in the House in 2015 after the Independent lawmaker allegedly hosted a beef party.

The NC MLAs sprung to Rashid's defence and challenged the BJP members to dare touch the MLA from Langate.

As the situation was getting out of hand, Speaker Kavinder Gupta directed the assembly watch and ward staff to marshall out Rashid from the House. However, the NC MLAs including Altaf Wani, Abdul Majeed Bhat and Mohammad Akbar Lone prevented the staffers from removing Rashid, prompting the Speaker to adjourn the House till 2.30 pm. AS the lawmakers were leaving, one of the watch and ward staff fell unconscious and was rushed to the dispensary located in the assembly complex.