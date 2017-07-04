KOLKATA: West Bengal Governor K N Tripathi today expressed surprise over Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's "attitude and language" and said there was nothing in his talks for which she felt insulted, threatened or humiliated.

"The Hon'ble Governor is surprised at the attitude and language used by the Hon'ble Chief Minister during the press conference today.

"The talks between the Hon'ble Chief Minister and the Hon'ble Governor were confidential in nature and none is expected to disclose it," a statement issued by Raj Bhavan here said.

The Governor said that there was nothing in the talks for which the chief minister might have felt insulted, threatened or humiliated.

It said that the Governor asked the chief minister to ensure peace and law and order by all means.

"The Hon'ble Governor always holds the persons, who occupy the Constitutional positions, in high esteem," it said.

It said that Governor, being the head of the state, is the guardian of all the citizens and not of any particular party or section of society.

The statement said that it was proper for the Governor to bring to the notice of the chief minister any serious grievance made by any member of public or any serious event happening in the state.

"The Hon'ble Governor cannot remain a mute spectator of the affairs in the state," it said.