NEW DELHI: Stepping up his attack on Lalu Yadav, Bihar BJP senior leader Sushil Modi compared him with Robert Vadra. Taking a jibe at both the Rashtriya Janata Dal chief and the Congress, partners in the state government of CM Nitish Kumar. Modi talked about allegations against Lalu Yadav and his family of possessing benami properties.

Attack of Bihar BJP on Lalu has increased at a time when the alliance in Bihar is facing problems particularly after Nitish Kumar’s support to BJP’s presidential candidate.

Modi on Wednesday accused RJD chief Lalu Yadav of acquiring over 100 properties through shell companies and asked Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to break his silence and act against his ally.

“I have been disclosing his family’s property details for the last 90 days. They have acquired more than 125 properties in the last 12 years without any real business or industry. Lalu Prasad is Bihar’s Robert Vadra,” Modi said.

While referring to the Bihar CM, Modi said that he has written letters to Nitish Kumar, but has received no response. “He says that he does not read my statements, what kind of Chief Minister doesn't listen to the opposition,” said the BJP leader.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s support to BJP nominee for the President Ram Nath Kovind has led to strong buzz in the political circles of his renewed inclination towards the BJP. Even, leaders from both the parties, JD (U) and RJD have made statements that suggesting that the alliance in Bihar is strong.

However, Sushil Modi on Wednesday declined to comment on the speculation about Kumar coming closer to the BJP, and said it was for him to answer.

On Wednesday, Sushil Modi also claimed that two senior RJD leaders had met two Union ministers to request them to save the political career of Prasad’s sons — Tejashwi and Bihar Health Minister Tej Pratap Yadav. The ministers, however, rejected the request.