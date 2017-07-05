BJP MLAs shout in support of their demand to implement Goods and Services Tax GST during the Special Session of Legislative Assembly called to pass the GST bill in Srinagar on Wednesday. (PTI)

SRINAGAR: Independent MLA Sheikh Abdul Rashid was today detained along with several of his supporters after they tried to march towards the state Assembly in protest against the implementation of GST in the state.

Rashid, along with the supporters of his Awami Ittehad Party (AIP), took out a protest march outside the Civil Secretariat complex, which also houses the Assembly, near Jehangir Chowk, a police official said.

He said Rashid and his supporters shouted slogans against the government and the GST, saying the implementation of the new tax regime would lead to erosion of the special status of the state and its fiscal autonomy.

The protestors tried to march towards the secretariat gate, but were detained, the official said.

He said Rashid briefly blocked the entrance of the secretariat complex by lying down near the gate before being whisked away by the police.

The legislator from north Kashmir's Langate constituency then entered the Assembly complex where a special session is currently on to discuss the issue of implementation of the GST regime.