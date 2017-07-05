NEW DELHI: The Union Home Ministry on Wednesday sought a detailed report from the West Bengal Government on the communal violence in North 24 Parganas district following an objectionable Facebook post and the steps taken to restore normalcy.

The Ministry has already despatched four companies of the Central forces to aid the State police in handling the law and order in the district in the wake of the violence.

Union Home Ministry spokesperson Ashok Prasad said, “The State Government is effectively handling the situation and the Centre has provided four companies of the central paramilitary troops.” Prasad said neither a report from the West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi nor the State Government has been received so far.

Earlier during the day, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to West Bengal governor Tripathi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to take stock of the prevailing law and order situation in the border district’s riot-hit areas.

Singh also advised Tripathi and Banerjee to resolve the differences between them over the violence in North 24 Parganas district. Both Tripathi and Banerjee are learnt to have explained their respective stand to Singh, official sources said.

Banerjee had on Tuesday accused the Governor of threatening and insulting her over the communal incident. Banerjee had also claimed that she had even thought of quitting office over the "humiliation".

"The talks between the Hon'ble Chief Minister and the Hon'ble Governor were confidential in nature and none is expected to disclose it," a statement issued by Raj Bhavan here said.

The Governor also expressed his surprise over the CM’s allegations against him.

Communal clashes erupted in North 24 Parganas district on Monday night following a controversial Facebook post.