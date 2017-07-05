NEW DELHI: In order to assess the progress of infra projects in union territories of the country, ministry of urban development started a two day review meeting on Wednesday.

Officials said that national mission directors of five urban missions undertook detailed review of progress and implementation issues with officials from UTs concerning AMRUT, Smart City Mission, Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban), Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana(Urban) and Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana- NULM. Apart from this, issues relating to urban transport were also discussed.

On Thursday, minister of urban development M Venkaiah Naidu has convened a meeting of Lieutenant Governors of Delhi, Puducherry, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nager Haveli, Daman & Diu and Lakshadweep for a high level review for evolving a way forward for speeding up implementation under various missions. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has also been invited for the review.

Ministry of Urban Development has already approved investments for the five year mission period for all the seven UTs under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) and smart city plans of New Delhi Municipal Council, Chandigarh and Port Blair.

Officials said that special focus was on sanitation in Wednesday’s meeting with only three of the 16 towns in these UTs having been declared Open Defecation so far. Capacity building issues will also be discussed to enable speedy execution of projects on Thursday.

Naidu has so far reviewed progress of urban missions in 22 States with Chief Ministers in respective state capitals. With the proposed review in case of seven UTs, such review in respect of 29 of the 36 States and UTs would be completed by July 6.