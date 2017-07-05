BHOPAL: Three more farmers have committed suicide in Madhya Pradesh due to debt, taking the total number of farmer deaths to 42 in the past 24 days -- an average of two deaths a day.

Parshuram Sahu, an elderly farmer from Maneshia village of Rahatgarh region in Sagar district, reportedly swallowed pesticide, troubled by debt and usurers on Tuesday. He was taken to the Medical College Hospital of Sagar, where he died late in the evening.

According to his relatives, Sahu was under a debt of Rs 2.5 lakh from his relatives and usurers. He was under stress as he was unable to repay the amount, and committed suicide.

However, the Station House Officer of Rahatgarh, Shivpratap Singh Baghel said: "Parshuram often remained sick and that is why he ate sulphas (poison). As regards debt, exchange of money is a common process in rural areas."

Similarly, in Radhapur village of Himmatpura outpost under Pichhor Police Station of Shivpuri district, farmer Govind Das, 70, hanged himself to death over a land dispute on Tuesday.

Police outpost in-charge Pratap Singh Gujjar said on Wednesday: "He bought a piece of land a few years ago, but the sons of the seller lodged a complaint against him, and the case went to court. Govind lost the case and consequently the land. And that is why he committed suicide."

In another case, in Shahpura village of Udaypura Police Station of Raisen district, a farmer named Sanjeev Rai hanged himself to death late on Tuesday evening. Villagers said the reason behind the suicide was debt, but SHO Naresh Singh Parihar said the reason is still not known and the case is under investigation.

Farmers continue to commit suicide in Madhya Pradesh. The deaths come even as Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has promised to make farming a business of profit.