INDORE: A special court today awarded life imprisonment till death to a 23-year-old school van driver for raping a minor Dalit girl.

Judge Renuka Kanchan, presiding over the special court, convicted the driver, Bablu Soni, of the offence of rape and awarded him life sentence, special public prosecutor Vishal Shrivastava told reporters.

The judge categorically observed that Soni should remain in jail till his last breath, he added.

According to the prosecution, Soni would regularly ferry the four-year-old KG student to her school in his van.

On November 26, 2014, he raped the girl, who belongs to the Dalit community, when she was alone in his vehicle, the prosecution said.

Shrivastava said that the judge convicted Soni after examining 16 witnesses and going through the material on record.