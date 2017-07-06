A view of the troubled water of the world famous Dal Lake during strong winds in Srinagar. PTI

SRINAGAR: Forty tourists caught in strong winds while enjoying shikhara rides and their stay in houseboats on the famous Dal Lake here were rescued by the Jammu and Kashmir police.

The tourists were rescued late last evening when strong winds swept Srinagar and other parts of the Valley, Superintendent of Police (SP), East Zone Srinagar, Sheikh Faisal told PTI.

He said 25 tourists were taking shikhara rides in the lake when strong winds swept the area.

Police rescue teams were rushed and the tourists were rescued, the SP said.

In another operation, 15 tourists were rescued from various houseboats in the lake. They were then taken to safer locations, Faisal said.

The official said shikhara associations have been advised not to allow any movement of shikaras inside the lake during inclement weather.

He added that motor boats of Jammu and Kashmir police have been kept ready in case of any emergency situation.