PATNA: The decision of the superintendent of police of Purnea district in Bihar to go in mufti and take on drug smugglers yielded rich results with him arresting five sellers.

Smuggling and use of narcotic drugs have been on the rise in Bihar since alcohol was banned over a year ago.

“I was told that one one differently-abled man and others were selling charas openly in the Purnea bus stand locality. So I went there in civil dress to verify, and I was amazed by what I found,” said Nishant Tiwary, the SP, on Wednesday.

The 2005-batch IPS officer, who set out on his motorcycle, was followed by some policemen at a distance. Five persons found selling charas were arrested in the raids he conducted in Purnea on Tuesday, said officials.

Kamla Prasad Chauhan, a differently-abled man selling betel on a tricycle near the Electricity Office Square, did not realise that the man in a red, checked shirt was the district SP. Just when he handed Tiwary the charas and was accepting cash, Tiwary arrested him.

At the bus-stand, which reportedly turned into a haven for charas sale recently, the SP reached on his motorcycle and sought to buy charas at two shops. He arrested two shop-owners - Rajiv Kumar and Amzad Ahmad - for selling the narcotic drug.

In two other raids during that trip, Tiwary made two other arrests. Sunil Kumar and Jitendra Mishra were arrested from their houses as they brought charas to sell to the SP, said officials.