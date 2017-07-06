Delhi High Court seeks CBI response on NDTV plea to quash charges against its founders
By IANS | Published: 06th July 2017 03:44 PM |
Last Updated: 06th July 2017 03:44 PM
NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought a response from the CBI on a plea filed by NDTV seeking the quashing of a FIR registered against the channel and its founders over allegations of defrauding a bank.
Justice Vinod Goel asked the Central Bureau of Investigation to file its response by September 21.
The agency named NDTV founder Prannoy Roy, his wife Radhika and a private company linked to NDTV among others in a criminal case on charges of causing losses to the ICICI Bank.
The CBI searched the offices and houses of Roy over the allegations, a move the broadcaster denounced as a "witch-hunt" to muzzle free speech.