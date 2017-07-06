NDTV founder Prannoy Roy addresses a protest meeting at Press Club of India in New Delhi against the CBI raids on his news channel in an alleged financial fraud case. | PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought a response from the CBI on a plea filed by NDTV seeking the quashing of a FIR registered against the channel and its founders over allegations of defrauding a bank.

Justice Vinod Goel asked the Central Bureau of Investigation to file its response by September 21.

The agency named NDTV founder Prannoy Roy, his wife Radhika and a private company linked to NDTV among others in a criminal case on charges of causing losses to the ICICI Bank.

The CBI searched the offices and houses of Roy over the allegations, a move the broadcaster denounced as a "witch-hunt" to muzzle free speech.