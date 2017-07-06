CHANDIGARH: The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday set aside the appointments of four chief parliamentary secretaries of Haryana.

A Division Bench stayed the order for three weeks to give four BJP MLAs - Seema Trikha, Shyam Singh Rana, Bakshish Singh Virk and Kamal Gupta - time to appeal.

A lawyer called Jagmohan Singh Bhatti had filed a Public Interest Litigation in the court, in which he had said there was no provision for chief parliamentary secretaries under the Constitution and their appointment by the state was a burden on the exchequer.

Bhatti said the chief parliamentary secretaries were de-facto ministers and enjoyed financial benefits, including salary, travel expenses, staff, medical and telephone bills, along with government accommodation.

However, the Haryana government had claimed they were not getting the salary and allowances of ministers and were not included in the category of ministers. The government had further said it had the right to create a post and fix salary, along with other allowances. Moreover, they were appointed to assist the ministers in public interest in view of their multifarious duties to ensure smooth functioning of the departments.

Last year, the court had struck down the appointments of chief parliamentary secretaries in Punjab. In its order of August 11, 2016, the Bench had said the posts were unconstitutional and ruled that the chief parliamentary secretaries were in the nature of junior ministers. “The appointments of chief parliamentary secretaries are contrary to the constitutional intent of limiting the number of ministers or the size of the cabinet. The appointments as made, therefore, are in fact a roundabout way of bypassing the constitutional mandate of the provisions of Article 164 (1A) of the Constitution and, therefore, have to be invalidated,” the Bench had observed.