LUCKNOW: At least nine persons were killed and four injured in a road accident where a bus rammed a car on National Highway 74 in Bijnor district of western Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. The nine deceased included three men, three women, and three children, who were traveling in the car.

Sources said that the bus from Garhmukteshwar depot collided head-on with an Innova car on Dehradun-Nainital National Highway. The car was carrying 13 members of Tandon family of Lakhimpur Kheri, who were returning from Haridwar. It is believed that the driver of the Delhi-bound bus fell asleep at the wheel and hit the car.

The nine deceased were identified as Rohit Tandon, Rajat Tandon, Shalu Tandon, Sona Tandon, Neeru Tandon, three children and the driver of the car. The accident took place in Dhampur area where local people helped the authorities in extricating the bodies from the crushed Innova.

Some of the bodies were taken out by cutting the car and the injured were immediately rushed to Dhampur hospital. Later, they were referred to Bijnor district hospital due to grievous injuries.

The police officials present at the accident site said that the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination and the relatives of the victims were informed about the accident. Last week, seven persons were killed on the same stretch of the national highway.