NEW DELHI: The Jodhpur Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court today adjourned the hearing of Salman Khan’s blackbuck poaching case till July 22.

Earlier on June 14, the case was adjourned till July 6.

During the shooting of Sooraj Barjatya's movie, 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' in 1999, Salman allegedly went on a shooting expedition along with actors Saif Ali Khan, Neelam, Sonali Bendre and Tabu, killing two blackbucks in Kankani village.



Following protests by the local Bishnoi community, a case was later filed against Salman and the other actors.