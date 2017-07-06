NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday sought a response from the Election Commission (EC) on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking to conduct coming Gujarat assembly election through the Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machine.

The EC has to file an affidavit in four weeks in this regard how many VVPAT machines they have.

Appearing for the petitioner, senior advocate Kapil Sibal has submitted before the court that to conduct the Gujarat assembly election through VVPAT 71,000 machines required.

Responding to Sibal, Attorney General K.K. Venugopal appearing for the Centre, said that they have already provided 3,500 crores to EC for procuring VVPAT machines.