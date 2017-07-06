A burnt vehicle seen at a road after a communal riot at Baduria in North 24 Pargana district of West Bengal on Wednesday. | PTI

KOLKATA: Communal strife-torn Basirhat town and neighboring villages in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal remained tense on Thursday as a BJP worker succumbed to injuries inflicted during clashes on Wednesday. However, no fresh violence was reported from the region.

BJP worker Kartik Ghosh, 60, who was seriously injured on this neck during a violent clash between residents of Tyatra and Paikpara villages, 3 km from Basirhat town, on Wednesday, breathed his last at RG Kar Medical College here on Thursday.

At least eight other seriously injured in the violent clashes between two communities are being treated at various hospitals in Kolkata.

On the other hand, police continued its streak of arrests in Basirhat. “Thirty nine persons were produced in the court and 12 have been arrested on Thursday for rioting,” an official at Basirhat Police Station told The New Indian Express.

Meanwhile, under the directive of BJP president Amit Shah, the ruling party at the Centre has formed a three-member representative committee of MPs Om Prakash Mathur, Meenakshi Lekhi and Satyapal Singh to visit Basirhat and do ground research on the communal clash.

A state team led by MP Roopa Ganguly will meet the family of the deceased BJP worker on Friday.