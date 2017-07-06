NEW DELHI: A day after the government announced the appointment of Achal Kumar Jyoti as the next chief election commissioner (CEC), the Supreme Court on Wednesday questioned the centre why no law is in place for appointments of the chief election commissioner and election commissioners.

A Bench comprising chief justice J S Khehar and justice D Y Chandrachud cited Article 324(2) of the Constitution which provides that the appointments of the CEC and the ECs can be made as per the enabling law, though the law has not been enacted so far.

Calling for transparency in appointments at the poll panel, the bench said, “The Election Commissioners supervise and hold elections across the country and this is the significance of their office and their selection has to be made in the most transparent manner. Till now, the appointments have been fair and transparent but we feel there is no procedure as such.

The expectation is that Parliament will make the law. If the law has not been made, then can the court lay down procedures.”

“The Election Commission should have people neutral to all political parties... Your (government) only explanation is that competent people have been appointed from time to time,” the bench told solicitor general Ranjit Kumar representing the centre who said it was Parliament that should frame laws.