Home Nation

Complete internet shutdown in Kashmir ahead of Burhan Wani's death anniversary

Wani's killing in an encounter with security forces on July 8 last year had triggered massive protests and prolonged period of curfews and shutdowns across the valley.

Published: 07th July 2017 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2017 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

A security personnel on guard in Srinagar on Thursday, two days ahead of slain terrorist Burhan Wani’s death anniversary | PTI

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Police today directed internet service providers to completely suspend their services in Kashmir from 10 pm today till further orders in view of the first death anniversary of Hizbul Mujahideen 'commander' Burhan Wani this weekend.

Complete internet services, including mobile and broadband, have been shut down, an official said tonight.

Earlier in the day, an order was issued by Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Munir Ahmad Khan to various lease line internet service providers in the valley to block all social media websites.

"In view of the apprehensions of misuse of internet services by anti-national elements, which is likely to cause deterioration in law and order situation, you are directed to block all social media sites," the order read.

Wani's killing in an encounter with security forces on July 8 last year had triggered massive protests and prolonged period of curfews and shutdowns across the valley.

As many as 85 people were killed and thousands of others were injured in daily clashes between security forces and protestors for a period of over four months.

Security has been beefed up in the valley, especially in south Kashmir districts.

Police and other security forces have intensified area domination to prevent assembly of people in Wani's native village in Tral area.

Separatist groups have called for a strike on July 8 to pay homage to those killed in action by the security forces against stone-pelting mobs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Internet Suspension Burhan Wani Hizbul Mujahideen Death Anniversary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp