Newly-wed woman decamps with jewellery of in-laws in UP's village

By PTI

SAHARANPUR: A newly-wed woman allegedly laced the food of her husband and his family members with sedative and decamped with jewellery worth lakh of rupees, police said today.

Sanjiv (28), a resident of Jaidpur village here, had married the accused in Haridwar yesterday, Additional Superintendent of Police Prabal Pratap Singh said, adding that the woman hails from Uttarakhand.

"According to the victims, the woman had laced their dinner with sedative, and once they were unconscious, she decamped with jewellery last night," he said.

The ASP said the family's neighbhour found them in an unconscious state this morning.

The police will start investigating the matter once a complaint is lodged, Singh said. PTI CORR