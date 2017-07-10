Nagpur Boat tragedy: Two bodies fished out; 5 feared drowned

By PTI

NAGPUR: The desire to click selfies in the middle of a reservoir turned into a tragedy for a group of men with the boat carrying them capsizing in Vena Dam in Kamleshwar tehsil, police said today.

While two of the bodies were fished out today, five others are yet to be traced after the incident that took place yesterday. One body was fished out last night.

According to Shailesh Balkawade, SP, Nagpur Rural, two bodies were fished out this morning and searches are underway to trace the remaining persons.

The deceased have been identified as Rahul Jadhav and Ankit Bhusekar.

"It seems these youngsters had hired local fishermen for boating, which is not allowed in the dam. The boat they got into was narrow. It tilted and capsized when they started clicking 'selfies' on reaching the mid point of the reservoir," the SP said.

The boat carrying 11 people including three boatmen had capsized last evening. While three persons--two boatmen and a college student -- were rescued, one body was recovered last night, police said.

Those rescued are undergoing treatment at a private hospital here, the SP said.

Police had yesterday said that out of 11 people, at least eight were from Nagpur and believed to in the age group of 20 -25.

The incident, which occurred between 6 and 6.30 pm was witnessed by a local who in turn alerted the police control room, following which a rescue operation was undertaken.

Efforts are on to look for survivors if any, he added.